By Annie Reuter

Rick Ross returned to the stage on Sunday (March 18) for the first time following his hospitalization earlier this month. The rapper was in good spirits at The Light in Las Vegas where he led the crowd in a “free Meek Mill!” chant, filled glasses with champagne and put on an energized show, according to TMZ.

In between songs, the rapper reportedly could be found taking sips from a bottle of Luc Belaire Rose and was nice enough to share his drink with some ladies in the front row.

The performance marked Ross’ first time on stage since he was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in his Miami home in early March.

See moments from the show below:

