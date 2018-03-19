Filed Under:liam gallagher, Oasis, Richard Ashcroft, The Verve
By Scott T. Sterling 

It’s where Oasis meets The Verve live and onstage.

Frontmen Liam Gallagher of Oasis and Richard Ashcroft of the Verve have unveiled plans to hit the road together on a joint North American tour.

The six-date tour launches May 10 in San Francisco, with shows scheduled through May 17, when they touch down in Philadelphia.

Gallagher will perform in Washington, D.C. on the following night (May 18), but Ashcroft will not be appearing on that date. See the complete tour itinerary and tour poster below.

Gallagher is currently recovering from a chest infection that caused him to cut short a performance at Lollapalooza Chile last night (March 18).

Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft N. American Tour Dates
05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic ^
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for The Performing Arts ^
05/14 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^
05/16 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summer Stage ^
05/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing ^
05/18 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
^with Richard Ashcroft 

