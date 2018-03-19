Filed Under:Drake, Jamie Foxx, Lil Yachty, Migos
Photo: Rony Alwin

By Jon Wiederhorn

Migos have taken a ride on the soul train in their new music video for their collaboration with Drake, “Walk It Talk It.”

Related: Migos Rapper Offset Performs For Son’s Third Birthday: Watch

The song is from the group’s third album Culture II, which came out in January, and the video is an homage to the ’70s music and dance program Soul Train.

The host of Culture Ride, the fictional show Migos are playing, is none other than Jamie Foxx (as Ron Delirious). The clip also features a cameo from Lil Yachty.

Watch “Walk It Talk It” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live