By Scott T. Sterling

Jonathan Davis is ready to go it alone.

The Korn frontman has detailed his forthcoming full-length solo debut, Black Labyrinth, set for release on May 25.

“There’s a level of enlightenment I want to achieve,” Davis explained in a press statement about the album, which was inspired by the Ganzfeld Experiment, a technique used in parapsychology which are used to test individuals for extrasensory perception.

“With all of the bulls— going, everyone is stuck on their f—ing cell phones,” Davis continued. “This takes us way out of that. No matter how hard you try to fight bad things in your life, life will be what it is. It’s up to you to accept that, combat it, and move forward, or it’s up to you to be in denial. Then, it becomes a thorn in your side until you finally deal with it. This is it. Just deal with it.”

See the album track list and a preview video featuring snippets from the album below.

Davis will support the new album with a tour, which launches April 6 in Portland, OR. See the full tour itinerary below.

Jonathan Davis – Black Labyrinth Track List

1. “Underneath My Skin”

2. “Final Days”

3. “Everyone”

4. “Happiness”

5. “Your God”

6. “Walk On By”

7. “The Secret”

8. “Basic Needs”

9. “Medicate”

10. “Please Tell Me”

11. “What You Believe”

12. “Gender”

13. “What It Is”

Jonathan Davis Tour Dates

4/6 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

4/7 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

4/9 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

4/10 – Spokane WA @ Knitting Factory

4/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

4/13 – Los Angeles , CA @ Belasco

4/14 – Tucson, AZ @ KFMA Day 2018

4/16 – San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

4/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

4/20 – Tempe, AZ @ UFEST 2018

4/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

4/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

4/24 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

4/25 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

4/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

5/1 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman Theater

5/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

5/5 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

5/6: Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

5/8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

5/9 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

5/11 – Portland, ME @ Aura

5/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

5/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

5/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

5/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

5/18 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues