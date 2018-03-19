Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Eminem has updated the Revival track “Nowhere Fast” to include an extra verse that slams the NRA.

Related: Eminem Takes On Social Media In New ‘Untouchable’ Lyric Video

The rapid-fire rapper and his guest, R&B singer Kehlani, waste no time digging into the organization.

“Sandy Hook, Stoneman Douglas, another lone wolf gunman/ Sometimes I don’t know what this world has come to/ It’s blowin’ up/ And this whole country is goin’ nuts and the NRA is in our way.”

With trademark fire and fury, he continues to blast the NRA by attacking the way it influences politicians and attacks the government for allowing it to happen.

“They’re responsible for this whole production/ They hold the strings to control the puppets/ And they threaten to take away donor bucks/ So they know the government won’t do nothin’ and no one’s budgin’, gun owners’ clutchin’.”

Later, Em adds, “They love their guns more than their children.”

Hear Eminem’s new version of “Nowhere Fast” below.