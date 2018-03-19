Photo: Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

N.E.R.D. has turned up the heat on current hit “Lemon” featuring Rihanna by adding Drake to the remix.

Related: Does Drake’s Next Single Feature Lauryn Hill?

The new version of the No One Ever Really Dies single opens with the distinctive voice of Drizzy, who kicks off the remix with the first verse: “I get it how I live it/ I live it how I get/ Y’all don’t really get it​/ I pull up in a lemon/ Blocks get to spendin’/ Money 3D printin’/ Never had a limit/ Never been religious/ I just always had opinions.”

Listen to the “Lemon” remix, with explicit lyrics, below: