By Hayden Wright

Diddy sat with down GQ recently for their latest cover story. During the conversation, the mogul revealed his plans for an app designed to promote black-owned businesses. Though the app is in its nascent stages, Diddy explained why giving black entrepreneurs a boost is a passion project.

“This is not about taking away from any other community,” Diddy said. “We’ll still go to Chinatown. We’ll still buy Gucci! But the application will make it possible for us to have an economic community. It’s about blacks gaining economic power.”

Diddy said that while social progress is important, gaining economic ground is inseparable from the goals of racial justice in America.

“I don’t believe in passiveness,” he said. “At some point, there has to be some kind of fight. I feel like we’ve done a lot of marching. It’s time to start charging.”

When asked what keeps him hungry.

“My culture,” Diddy said. “I want to be an authentic, unapologetic warrior for black culture and the culture of the street and how it moves. My thing is most importantly to change the narrative of the black race. I can’t relate to anything that isn’t about that.”