Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé was the guest of honor at her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala this weekend, but Blue Ivy Carter stole the show.

Related: Beyoncé and JAY-Z Announce 2018 Tour Dates for ‘On the Run 2’

The celebration included an art auction and a portrait of Sidney Poitier hit the block. Six-year-old Blue Ivy entered a bidding war with none other than writer-director-producer Tyler Perry, making a $19,000 bid on the painting.

JAY-Z supervised Blue Ivy’s bids and seemed to reign her in when the stakes rose to $20,000. You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, when to fold ’em, when to walk away and so on. This didn’t look like Blue Ivy’s first time bidding on expensive art and most likely won’t be her last. Ultimately, Tyler Perry won the piece.

Blue Ivy didn’t leave the gala empty-handed, however. She won a piece by artist Samuel Levi Jones for a more modest sum of $10,000.

Watch a clip from the event here: