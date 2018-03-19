Filed Under:bleachers, Jack Antonoff, Love Simon
Photo: Daniel Silbert

By Scott T. Sterling 

Bleachers are feeling the love, and it hurts.

Jack Antonoff’s band has shared “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song),” a new Bleachers song taken from the soundtrack to new coming of age movie, Love, Simon.

Related: Bleachers Share ‘Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)’

The song now comes with a wacky new video-in-a-video that finds Antonoff in a When Harry Met Sally rom-com-styled clip, with an emphasis on the comedy.

The video finds Antonoff hopelessly attempting to film the movie’s ending and climatic kiss between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan,  only to be thwarted at every turn, and painfully so.

The creative clip is an ideal visual for the peppy new track from Love, Simon, the current box office hit about a teen coming to terms with his sexuality.

Watch the video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live