By Kayla Jardine

This cat just got one of its 9 lives back.

University of Baltimore Professor Betsy Boyd spent $19,000 on a kidney transplant to save the life of her 18-year-old cat, Stanley, who was diagnosed with stage 4 renal failure.

She told Radio.com, “I had to think about the price to a degree, but my larger concern was always Stan’s well-being and whether the surgery made sense for him.”

Boyd just celebrated Stanley’s 18th birthday on Saturday, March 10th.

She said Stanley is almost human to her and she didn’t think twice about spending the money on the transplant — even though her husband canceled plans to buy a new car. “I’m smart with money. I shop consignment and I drive an older car.”

Stanley has given her a new perspective on money and life and said it was worth every penny. “He’s my best friend. He’s family,” she said.”I’ll never have a connection just like this one again.

While there was some backlash on her spending, Boyd said there were also some lovely comments. Acknowledging, “That’s life in 2018”.