By Kayla Jardine

This is a school presentation that this teacher will never forget!

Preschool teacher Aliza Sandler invited her boyfriend, police officer Matthew Jay to visit her kids for community helpers week, but she could have never imagined how the day would unfold.

While they all posed for a photo together, Matthew got down on one knee to propose to Aliza, who didn’t see the surprise coming. She was so shocked by the proposal that she almost knocked over a student by accident.

Related: Scuba Diver Shocked When Boyfriend Proposes Under The Sea

After recovering from the shock, Aliza nodded yes with tears in her eyes.

The 4-year-olds and other teachers got to help make this a lasting memory that the couple will never forget.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live