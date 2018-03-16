By Kayla Jardine

This is a school presentation that this teacher will never forget!

Preschool teacher Aliza Sandler invited her boyfriend, police officer Matthew Jay to visit her kids for community helpers week, but she could have never imagined how the day would unfold.

While they all posed for a photo together, Matthew got down on one knee to propose to Aliza, who didn’t see the surprise coming. She was so shocked by the proposal that she almost knocked over a student by accident.

After recovering from the shock, Aliza nodded yes with tears in her eyes.

The 4-year-olds and other teachers got to help make this a lasting memory that the couple will never forget.