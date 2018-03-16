"You may have brought the dark but together we will shine a light."
By Robyn Collins

Survivors from Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have released “Shine,” a song they wrote following the shootings that took place at their school on Feb. 14.

The student songwriters, Sawyer Garrity, 16, and Andrea Peña, 15, performed “Shine” with their drama club at a CNN Town Hall meeting just one week after 17 people were killed at their school.

“We, we’re gonna stand tall/ Gonna raise up our voices, so we’ll never, ever fall,” go the lyrics. “We’re done with all your little games/ We’re tired of hearing that we’re too young to ever make a change/ ‘Cause you’re not gonna knock us down/ We’ll get back up again/ You may have hurt us but I promise we’ll be stronger/ And we’re not gonna let you in/ We’re putting up a fight/ You may have brought the dark/ But together we will shine a light.”

“Shine” will be a theme song at the March For Our Lives demonstration on March 24 in Washington D.C.

Proceeds from the download sales of “Shine” will go to the SHINE MSD Fund, which will support the victims and families of the shooting through mental health and arts programs.

Check out the full track below.

 

