By Hayden Wright

Nine Inch Nails have promised fans that a new EP will be available before their June 22 appearance at the Meltdown Festival.

“We’re in the process of finishing that right now and that should be out before the shows take place,” Reznor told the BBC. “It’s not what we expected it to be.”

The still-untitled EP will be the last installment in a trilogy that started with 2016’s Not The Actual Events and continued with 2017’s Add Violence. Reznor said the final EP won’t adhere to the band’s original vision for the series because those initial ideas were “too predictable.”

“We started out with a pretty rigid concept of what the three EPs were gonna be, having not written them all but having a kind of blueprint for the trajectory and the sound,” Reznor said. “It felt like we were forcing things, musically and storytelling-wise and the whole trajectory. The reason this has been a little bit delayed is… it took us a while for what has become the third EP to reveal itself to us.”