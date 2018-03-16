Filed Under:Hillary Scott, lady antebellum
Photo: AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

It’s hard out here for a pup.

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott has shared a photo of her perplexed pooch looking concerned at all of the affection being directed at the singer’s new twin babies.

Related: Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Shares Sweet New Photo of Twin Babies

“Hobbs,” Scott posted on Instagram with the pic. “Begging for attention or protecting one of his new little additions to our family? You be the judge.”

Poor Hobbs appears to be in need of some love, but the puppy will just have to get used to the tiny new sheriffs in his town.

Life has surely changed dramatically for Hobbs since Scott’s adorable girls Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn hit the scene back on January 29.

See the post below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live