She's not alone anymore.
By Robyn Collins

GRAMMY award winner Halsey has just released a new version of “Alone,” which originally appeared on her 2017 album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

For the revamp, Halsey enlisted Big Sean and Stefflon Don. Each rapper delivers a verse in their own distinct style and both compliment the upbeat dance-pop song.

Halsey has had considerable success with collaborations. “Him & I,” which features her boyfriend G-Eazy has topped the charts and “Closer” with The Chainsmokers held the number one slot for 11 weeks.

Check out Halsey’s “Alone” remake below.

