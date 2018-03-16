Photo: Jeff Siner / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Glenn Frey is gone, but far from forgotten.

The legendary late Eagles frontman also enjoyed a successful solo career, which is being cataloged in an expansive new box set, Above the Clouds: The Collection.

The four-disc set, due for release on May 11, will include three CDs and a DVD celebrating Frey’s music. The DVD features a 1992 Glenn Frey concert in Ireland where he performed a selection of solo and Eagles songs.

Each of the three CDs comes with a theme: Disc 1 is Frey’s biggest hits, Disc 2 dives into deeper cuts, Disc 3 focuses on music made in the late ’60s with JD Souther under the name Longbranch/Pennywhistle.

See the complete tracklist below.

Disc 1 – Above the Clouds: The Very Best of Glenn Frey

(also available as a single/stand-alone disc)

The Heat Is On

Call on Me (Theme from “South of Sunset”)

Part of Me, Part of You

You Belong to the City

Smuggler’s Blues

Sexy Girl

The Allnighter

Soul Searchin’

Same Girl

The One You Love

Strange Weather

I’ve Got Mine

River of Dreams

Love in the 21st Century

Lyin’ Eyes / Take It Easy (Medley – Live at The Stadium: Dublin, Ireland)

Disc 2

Let’s Go Home

I Got Love

The Way to Happiness

Common Ground

After Hours

Rising Sun (Instrumental)

The Shadow of Your Smile

Better in the U.S.A

Brave New World

Caroline, No

For Sentimental Reasons

It’s Too Soon to Know

Worried Mind

Lover’s Moon

Route 66

True Love

Disc 3 – Longbranch/Pennywhistle (1969)

Jubilee Anne

Run, Boy, Run

Rebecca

Lucky Love

Kite Woman

Bring Back Funky Women

Star-Spangled Bus

Mister, Mister

Don’t Talk Now

Never Have Enough

Disc Four DVD – Strange Weather/Live in Dublin

Recorded September 15, 1992, at the National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Long Hot Summer

Peaceful Easy Feeling

New Kid in Town

The One You Love

Strange Weather

I’ve Got Mine

Medley: Lyin’ Eyes / Take It Easy

Wild Mountain Theme

River of Dreams

True Love

Love in the 21st Century

Livin’ Right

Smuggler’s Blues

The Heat Is On

Heartache Tonight

Party Town

Desperado