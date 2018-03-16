By Kayla Jardine

After travelling over 11,000 miles this dog finally made his way home.

The Swindle family were moving from Oregon to Kansas and put their German Shepherd Irgo on a cargo flight, to meet them there.

29214618 10215720395268374 5068015148187254784 n Dog Accidentally Sent to Japan Finally Reunites with Owners

Kara Swindle

When they arrived and went to retrieve him, they only found a Great Dane, which was apparently meant to be in Japan. Eventually, they realized there was a mix-up and poor Irgo was sent to Japan instead.

29214559 10215720395108370 5904905464436490240 n Dog Accidentally Sent to Japan Finally Reunites with Owners

Kara Swindle

To get home, Irgo was treated like royalty in his own private plane!

Thankfully after 48 hours, they were reunited with their loving canine, who couldn’t be more happy to be on the correct continent with his loving owners!

