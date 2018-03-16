By Rebecca Zamer

For bus driver John Reed, greeting his passengers everyday with a smile is very important to him.

His special friendship with a 4-year-old rider is something he’ll cherish forever.

Sebastiana and her mom Tracy Balistreri ride the green line bus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin daily. The little girl loves chatting with him about her day. The unlikely pair have exchanged presents and she shrieks with delight every time she sees Reed.

When the driver found out that his route was being changed he knew that he had to do something special for Sebastiana. Surveillance footage captured by The Milwaukee County Transit System shows the heartwarming moment where Reed gifts the little girl with coloring books and a card.

The sweet interaction between the friends was shared on the transit system’s Facebook page to highlight the driver’s kindness.

 

