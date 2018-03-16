Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

By Robyn Collins

Brothers Osbourne now know the meaning of the term “shoey.”

Related: Brothers Osborne Share Backstage Moments From GRAMMYs

The country duo drank beer out off their own shoes, or boots in this case, while playing down under at CMC Rocks in Queensland, Australia.

“Well just got schooled as to what a ‘shoey’ is at CMC Rocks. Australia knows how to party. Might never leave this beautiful place!” reads the caption of the photographic evidence.

Check out the fun post below.