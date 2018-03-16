Filed Under:Awolnation, Duff McKagan, Guns N' Roses, Rivers Cuomo, Weezer
Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling 

Rock stars unite!

AWOLNATION gave Los Angeles a special treat last night (March 15) at the Wiltern Theatre by welcoming some very notable special guests to the stage: Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo and Guns N’ Roses bass player, Duff McKagen.

Cuomo came out to front the band and tackle the Pixies’ 1988 classic, “Where is My Mind.”

McKagen hopped onstage for multiple songs, including AWOLNATION’s breakout 2011 track, “Sail,”

Watch a fan video of both performances below.

