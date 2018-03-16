Photo: Rosalind O'Connor / NBC

By Scott T. Sterling

When in doubt, Google it.

That’s the premise of this week’s silly SNL promo featuring former cast member Bill Hader as host and Arcade Fire as the musical guests.

Hader and the band actually made a pair of promos, with the first making an easy joke out of how many people are in Arcade Fire.

In the second promo, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler and bandmate/wife Régine Chassagne bicker over the band’s name, and whether or not it has a “The” in front of it. That’s when Google comes in to save the day.

Saturday Night Live featuring Bill Hader and Arcade Fire premieres this weekend on March 17. Watch the promos below.