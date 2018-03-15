Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Last week, Vince Staples made an unusual request to his haters. Due to “complaints about our recent show performances,” the rapper started a GoFundMe page seeking $2 million in exchange for his immediate retirement. The page was part of a clever campaign to promote his new NSFW single.

He outlined a plan that involved a Honda, real estate and a puppy. Since the campaign launched, he raised a measly $2,022 for the cause. So yesterday, he announced that the campaign and GoFundMe page has been shut down.

“Seeing as we clearly won’t reach our goal of 2 million dollars, I am canceling the GoFundMe and refunding all the little people with big voices,” he tweeted. “I expect to hear no further slander.”

In addition to reimbursing the donors, Staples will match their grand total with his own donation to the Michelle Obama North Long Beach Library.

All’s well that ends well.