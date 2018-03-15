By Kayla Jardine

It’s time to shell-ebrate, because these turtles are free!

The Animal Defenders International are helping return trafficked reptiles back to the wild. The organization just released 79 turtles and 10 tortoises in the Peruvian Amazon, making it the first of many rescues to come!

The yellow spotted river turtles, which are marked as vulnerable, were rescued from traders who kept them in tubs illegally. “Sold as pets, members of the public are mistakenly advised the animals are easy to care for,” said AD International.

Thankfully the animals have no reason to hide in their shells, because they’re finally free!