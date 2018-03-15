By Kayla Jardine

It’s time to shell-ebrate, because these turtles are free!

The Animal Defenders International are helping return trafficked reptiles back to the wild. The organization just released 79 turtles and 10 tortoises in the Peruvian Amazon, making it the first of many rescues to come! Tiny Turtles Rescued from Traders and Released Back to Wild

Related: Dog Wags Tail Non-Stop After Being Found Chained In Basement Of Abandoned Home

The yellow spotted river turtles, which are marked as vulnerable, were rescued from traders who kept them in tubs illegally. “Sold as pets, members of the public are mistakenly advised the animals are easy to care for,” said AD International.

Thankfully the animals have no reason to hide in their shells, because they’re finally free!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live