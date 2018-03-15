Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS

By Hayden Wright

Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team have kept a tight lid on their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. That hasn’t stopped comedians (and some hopeful citizens) from imagining what the outcome might look like for President Donald Trump. Late Late Show host James Corden put a satirical spin on Mueller’s investigation with the help of Shaggy and his most memorable hit—”It Wasn’t Me.”

In the video, Corden plays Robert Mueller and the Jamaican singer plays the president, locked in a back-and-forth over lurid dossiers, “witchhunts,” Vladimir Putin and incriminating emails. The new lyrics touch on Trump’s diet, the firing of FBI Director James Comey and Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress with whom the president is alleged to have carried out an extramarital affair.

Watch the musical sketch here: