By Kayla Jardine

This husband gave his wife an unforgettable gift for their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Cesar Calle donated his kidney to his wife, Monica, who suffers from Polycystic Kidney Disease. “This is an amazing gift,” said Monica, shortly before going home four days after the surgery. “God put this man in my life for a reason. He saved my life.”

Related: Mom Emotionally Sings ‘Greatest Showman’ Song In Hospital For Terminally Ill Son

The incredible, life-saving display of love took place at the Memorial Regional Hospital in Florida. “We are so grateful to Memorial for everything that has been done,” Cesar said. “It’s a new start to her freedom.”

The five-hour procedure was the first ever kidney transplant done for the New Memorial Transplant Institute and was a resounding success.

It looks like this couple is a match made in heaven!