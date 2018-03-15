Filed Under:Foster The People
Photo: Courtesy Columbia

By Scott T. Sterling

Foster The People is saluting the band’s global legion of fans.

The video for “Sit Next to Me” doubles as a fan tribute video, featuring images of supporters from exotic ports of call all over the world.

It’s the Stereotypes remix of the track that serves as the soundtrack for the “Around the World” video, which also comes with live performance images of the group.

Foster The People have a packed summer planned, linking up with Paramore for the After Laughter Summer Tour, which kicks off June 12 in Saint Augustine, FL. See the tour itinerary right here.

