What's the Song in the New 'Tomb Raider' Movie Trailer?One of the biggest songs of 2001 has been reworked into a somber and dramatic power ballad.

Here's 10 Steamy Movies Sexier Than 'Fifty Shades of Grey' for Valentine's DayHere’s a starter kit of the top 10 hottest non-Fifty Shades films for the sexy cinephile in all of us.

Guns N' Roses' 'Patience' Covered by 10-Year-Old Junior Rocker: WatchMr. Coolo shared a passionate rendition of Guns N' Roses 1988 hit.

John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper Star in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' TrailerJesus Christ Superstar is coming to your TV, and now we've got your first look.

The 12 Biggest Pop Duets of Last DecadeWe compiled a list of the flashiest, most important, most entertaining duets of the last decade in pop music. The biggest moments in big pop duet recent history are all here.

My Chemical Romance Break Up: Gerard & Mikey Way Explain WhyStunned by the news of MCR's breakup, the band's rabid legion of fans quickly raised questions, and theories began to swirl. In an attempt to explain the band’s sudden demise, members took to social media to share their thoughts.

Official Drake Lint Rollers Handed Out at Toronto Raptors NBA Playoff GameOnly 1200 of the limited lint rollers will be handed out, so expect them to go for a pretty penny on eBay soon enough.

Chance the Rapper's '3' Hat ExplainedHint: It has to do with his mixtape 'Coloring Book.'

Willie Nelson Shares Upbeat New Song 'Me and You': Watch the VideoThe rollicking track is from his forthcoming full-length, 'Last Man Standing,' due out April 29th.

Top 12 Male-Female Country Duets: The New SchoolWho better to duet on a love song than married couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw? Here's a look at 10 of the best duets in country music.