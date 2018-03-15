By Kayla Jardine

Jumping Bean is one lucky dog!

The canine was discovered in an abandoned house in St. Louis after the home was purchased. When the new owner arrived and went into the basement, they noticed the helpless dog chained up.

The Stray Rescue of St. Louis was called in to save the dog, though they’re unaware of how long he was down there, but she appeared to be living in dirty conditions.

The excited pooch couldn’t stop jumping around and wagging her tail during the rescue, clearly thrilled to saved. Her rescuers decided name her Jumping Bean, after her adorable nature.

Every dog has her day, and this time it was her turn!