Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

By Scott T. Sterling

Charlie Puth and Kehlani got a thing going on.

The pair have teamed up for a new song, “Done for Me.”

The catchy new single finds the singers trading verses over a percolating electronic bass line and warm synthesizers reminiscent of classic ’80s pop.

“Done for Me” is the latest advance from Puth’s anticipated sophomore album, Voicenotes, which is set to drop on May 11.

Listen to “Done for Me” below.

