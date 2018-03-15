Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews

By Annie Reuter

Arcade Fire are gearing up for their 2018 Everything Now Continued Tour. The nine-date stint kicks off on July 7 in Michigan and runs through the month of July with several festival stops in Alabama, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Related: Watch Arcade Fire’s Short Film ‘Money + Love’

Presale tickets for the Everything Now Continued Tour go on sale beginning today, March 15. Complete dates for the 2018 tour are below.

Arcade Fire’s Everything Now Continued Tour dates:

7/7 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7/10– Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

7/12– Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

7/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

7/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

7/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

7/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live