Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews

By Annie Reuter

Arcade Fire are gearing up for their 2018 Everything Now Continued Tour. The nine-date stint kicks off on July 7 in Michigan and runs through the month of July with several festival stops in Alabama, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Presale tickets for the Everything Now Continued Tour go on sale beginning today, March 15. Complete dates for the 2018 tour are below.

Arcade Fire’s Everything Now Continued Tour dates:

7/7 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
7/8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
7/10– Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
7/12– Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
7/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival
7/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
7/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
7/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
7/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

