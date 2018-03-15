By Kayla Jardine
Talk about the catch of the day!
Sue Elcock went on a deep-sea fishing trip with her son in Australia, but she probably never expected to score a massive 130-pound fish that was bigger than herself!
The 68-year-old woman broke the Reel Force Charter company’s record for the largest catch, and they jokingly credit her incredible win to the two morning beers she drank, writing “Smash back 2 beers as the men have barely wiped the sleep from there eyes. Have your first drop of the day.”
How 68 year old Sue celebrates #internationalwomensday Go on a Reel Force Deep Drop Charter surrounded by 6 burly blokes and 2 #ReelForce crew. Smash back 2 beers as the men have barely wiped the sleep from there eyes. Have your first drop of the day. Bang!!!! Bring up a new boat record #bassgroper of 62kg😁 Well done Sue 🎣🎣 Enquire today on 0458004411 or email fish@reelforcecharters.com.au 😀🎣 • • • • #reelforcecharters #fishingadventures #lancelin #westernaustralia #perthisok #justanotherdayinwa #perthlife #charterfishing #tourism #perthsmallbusiness #indianocean #fishing #fishinglife #deepdropping #deepdrop #deepdropcharters #fishingcharters #perthfishingcharters #theperthcollective #jigging #sportfishing #coralcoast #perthtourism #amazingwa #greataboutperth #perthtodo #myperth #whatsoninperth #westisbest
After 40 minutes of reeling, her son and their fellow passengers helped bring in the 5 ft, 4 inches long fish.
As far as moms go, this one’s quite the catch!