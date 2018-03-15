By Kayla Jardine

Talk about the catch of the day!

Sue Elcock went on a deep-sea fishing trip with her son in Australia, but she probably never expected to score a massive 130-pound fish that was bigger than herself!

The 68-year-old woman broke the Reel Force Charter company’s record for the largest catch, and they jokingly credit her incredible win to the two morning beers she drank, writing “Smash back 2 beers as the men have barely wiped the sleep from there eyes. Have your first drop of the day.”

After 40 minutes of reeling, her son and their fellow passengers helped bring in the 5 ft, 4 inches long fish.

As far as moms go, this one’s quite the catch!