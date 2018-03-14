Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Willie Nelson might be pushing 85, but the Texas music legend still has plenty of pep in his step.

The ‘Red Headed Stranger’ has shared a new song, “Me and You,” the upbeat new advance track from his forthcoming full-length, Last Man Standing.

The clip captures Nelson in the recording studio laying down the track, which finds him lamenting the state of the nation and losing friends when it becomes clear that “He ain’t got a lick of sense.”

Last Man Standing is due to debut on April 29, two days after Nelson’s 85th birthday.

Rock out to “Me and You” below.