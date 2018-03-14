By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

An incredible act of kindness was captured on video by a lucky onlooker. While Georgia resident E’ondria Weems was driving on Sunday, she noticed a man trying to help a complete stranger across the road.

The driver appeared to stop in the middle of the road to block traffic with his car in order to escort the elderly man with a walker. Weems filmed the two men and shared it on Facebook writing, “y’all this man stopped traffic to help him… & my heart”.

The video has since gone viral with over 11-million views.

After ensuring his safety, she says that the Good Samaritan simply jumped back into his truck and continued on with the day.