Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

An incredible act of kindness was captured on video by a lucky onlooker. While Georgia resident E’ondria Weems was driving on Sunday, she noticed a man trying to help a complete stranger across the road.

The driver appeared to stop in the middle of the road to block traffic with his car in order to escort the elderly man with a walker. Weems filmed the two men and shared it on Facebook writing, “y’all this man stopped traffic to help him… & my heart”.

The video has since gone viral with over 11-million views.

After ensuring his safety, she says that the Good Samaritan simply jumped back into his truck and continued on with the day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live