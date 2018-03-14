Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

The Who’s Roger Daltrey wants you to wear earplugs.

“I am very, very deaf. I advise you all – all you rock-and-roll fans – take your f—ing earplugs to the gigs,” the singer told a recent audience in Vegas (via The Mirror).

He did also reassure the crowd that he would keep on performing “for a long time,” because, “I am lucky to be doing what I do – so thank you.”

Daltrey’s bandmate, Pete Townshend has long suffered from hearing loss.

“Pete is almost stone deaf,” Daltrey told the Daily Mail back in 2011. “He deafened himself in the recording studio, and when we last performed he had to stand right next to the speakers to hear anything. I don’t know what Pete will do. I don’t want to do a tour and have him end up completely deaf.”