By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Students across the country are walking out of school to stand up for their safety and stricter gun control.

The 17-minute nationwide walkouts come exactly one month after 17 people were killed when a gunman began shooting students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

Teens at Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta, GA opted to take a knee in a powerful, silent protest after reports say administrators threatened to punish students if they walked out.

The school went into lockdown to prevent kids from leaving and hundreds kneeled to show their solidarity.

More than 85 schools in Michigan were planning ton walking out, and some students in Detroit were seen walking out of their school chanting while students and teachers in New York City carried signs through the streets.

Students are walking out in silent protest Edward R Murrow HS #1010wins pic.twitter.com/PJ4xMDGKkC — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) March 14, 2018

Many colleges have already said that they won’t penalize students who participate in walkouts — however that’s not the case for some lower level institutions across the nation.

Glenn Schuck of NYC news station 1010 WINS was in Sayreville, New Jersey where officials threatened to suspend kids who participated for up to two days — a message reinforced by the school’s principal who took to the PA system to remind students that a walkout would be met with consequences.

Students at one NJ high school say they will be suspended if they take part in #nationalwalkout #1010wins pic.twitter.com/yhae09sMl6 — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) March 14, 2018

Elsewhere in New Jersey, officials offered support to students who were walking out, including Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla who planned a vigil outside of city hall.

