By Scott T. Sterling

Pearl Jam performed at Lollapalooza Chile last night (March 13), and took a moment to dedicate the band’s new song, “Cant Dent Me,” to the survivors of the tragic high school shooting in Parkland, FL.

“This is dedicated to the incredible students in Florida, and the United States, who survived a terrible tragedy. We will all be protesting tomorrow throughout the United States,” singer Eddie Vedder said to the crowd in Spanish. “We support you all, and Emma Gonzalez, we love you. We’d like to play this for them, and us” (via Rolling Stone).

Watch fan footage of the moment, which contains explicit language, below.