Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Remember Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett? Make way for Miley Cyrus and Elton John.

The duo first performed “Tiny Dancer” to acclaim at this year’s GRAMMY Awards, but honoring Elton didn’t stop there. Miley went on to perform at Elton John: I’m Still Standing—A Grammy Tribute. Miley just shared images from her performance that night and backstage as she posed with Sam Smith.

Related: Elton John GRAMMY TV Tribute Features Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, More

The special was filmed January 30 at Madison Square Garden, two days after this year’s Recording Academy ceremony. In addition to Cyrus and Smith, artists like Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Kesha, John Legend made appearances. John himself (who recently announced his retirement from touring) also performed to celebrate his decades-long career in music.

Sir Elton will cap his live career with a farewell tour encompassing 300 dates on 5 continents through 2021.

See Miley’s photos here: