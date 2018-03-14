By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Cannon shots are nothing new at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium — but men flying out of them? Yes, that’s new.

Home to the MLB’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the stadium is decked out in pirate-themed decor including a massive ship-of-the-line in the outfield stands which fire cannon blasts when the team scores.

To promote the release of the new video game Sea Of Thieves — which features an in-game ability for players to launch themselves out of cannons — Xbox enlisted famous human cannonball David “The Bullet” Smith and teamed with the stadium to attempt to break the world record for the longest distance traveled as a human cannonball.

A 34-foot cannon dubbed the “Xbox Pirate Blaster” sent “The Bullet” flying 200 feet in the air and reportedly going from zero to sixty in just one-fifth of a second! The event was broadcast on Xbox live with over 20,000 people watching at the time of the attempt.

Some user comments during the broadcast ranged from “i changed my mind, i will not be attempting this at home,” to “I want to buy Sea of Thieves now” — surely the reaction the company was hoping for. Although because its the Internet, you know there was at least one person who thinks “Next time, they should do it from SPACE!”

Either way, here’s the confirmation from Guinness if you had any doubts. Be sure to watch the full video below in all of its slo-mo goodness.

Congratulations to @Xbox , @SeaOfThieves and David "The Bullet" Smith on achieving a NEW record for farthest distance for a human to be fired from a cannon! This attempt was explosively successful 😁💥 https://t.co/Rv9VSVU9s2 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) March 13, 2018

Congratulations to “The Bullet” on his record-breaking flight!