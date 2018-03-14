Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Justin Timberlake’s fifth studio album, Man Of The Woods, coincided with his Super Bowl halftime show performance and spawned singles like “Filthy” and “Say Something” (featuring Chris Stapleton).

Related: Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar & Justin Timberlake Highlight Brit Awards

Last night, the former *NSYNC singer kicked off the album’s world tour with the first of two sold-out shows in Toronto, Ontario. Timberlake’s set list included a mix of new material, such as “Flannel” and “Supplies” from Man Of The Woods and throwback hits like “Senorita” and “SexyBack.”

The set took fans on a journey through the 16 years of JT’s solo stardom. It also included an eclectic medley of covers: “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, “Ex-Factor” by Lauryn Hill, “Come Together” by the Beatles and “Thank God I’m A Country Boy” by John Denver. Timberlake performed with a 15-piece band on a set that included trees, laser projectors and a giant Man Of The Woods logo.

Check out the tour opening setlist below via PopCrush.

“Filthy”

“Midnight Summer Jam”

“LoveStoned”

“SexyBack”

“Man of the Woods”

“Higher Higher”

“Senorita”

“Suit & Tie”

“My Love”

“Cry Me a River”

“Mirrors”

“Drink You Away”

“Flannel”

“Until the End of Time”

“Dreams” (cover)

“Ex-Factor” (cover)

“Come Together” (cover)

“Thank God I’m a Country Boy” (cover)

“Morning Light”

“What Goes Around…Comes Around”

“Say Something”

“Montana”

“Summer Love”

“Rock Your Body”

“Supplies”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!”