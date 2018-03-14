Photo: Travis Shinn

By Scott T. Sterling

Despite being together for nearly 50 years, Judas Priest are still giving fans something new.

Currently on tour behind their new album Firepower, Rob Halford and company energized hardcore fans on opening night by reaching back to the 1970s.

With this year being the 40th anniversary of the group’s 1978 full-length, Stained Class, the band performed album track, “Saints in Hell,” for the first time ever.

Halford introduced the song by telling the audience how the show’s set-list came together, mentioning the 40th anniversary of Stained Class, and that “this is going to be really cool” before launching into “Saints in Hell.”

The tour launch marked the debut of guitarist Andy Sneap, filling in for longtime guitar player, Glenn Tipton, who is battling Parkinson’s Disease.

Judas Priest’s next show is set for March 15 in Youngstown, OH.

Watch fan footage of the performance below.