Filed Under:Hootie and the Blowfish, Jason Aldean, lauren alaina, luke combs
Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean is going home, and he’s bringing some of his famous friends along for the ride.

The country star has revealed a massive gig at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park featuring special guests Hootie and the Blowfish, Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.

Related: Jason Aldean Sports His Best ’80s Attire for Father-Daughter Dance

Aldean made the announcement on social media. See the tweet with the announcement video below.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 23, with a special presale set for March 20. Get concert details right here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live