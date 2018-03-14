Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean is going home, and he’s bringing some of his famous friends along for the ride.

The country star has revealed a massive gig at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park featuring special guests Hootie and the Blowfish, Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.

Aldean made the announcement on social media. See the tweet with the announcement video below.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 23, with a special presale set for March 20. Get concert details right here.