Photo: Bobby Bruderle

By Scott T. Sterling

G-Eazy parties and gets up to no good across generations in the wild new video for “Sober” featuring Charlie Puth.

The time-traveling clip opens with the rapper waking up in a back alley looking beat up and worse for wear. When he stumbles into a nearby doorway, he’s transported to the Roaring ’20s. There, he drinks to excess as he lords over a Prohibition-era party.

With Charlie Puth hanging out on a rooftop singing the hook, G-Eazy commits adultery in the 1950s, trips with hippies in the ’60s, and snorts himself into oblivion in the ’80s before landing in the ’90s at drug-fueled rave.

The visual is the latest from G-Eazy’s most recent album, The Beautiful & Damned.

Watch the NSFW clip, which contains explicit language, below.