Today marks one month since the massacre at a Parkland, Florida high school.

Students across the nation walked out of their classrooms Wednesday to protest gun violence.

And one student in particular is getting a lot of attention.

1010 WINS‘ Glenn Schuck was in Sayreville, New Jersey where officials threatened to suspend kids who participated.

The threat appeared to be enough to deter all but one student from walking out of class.

Rosa Rodriguez walked out of Sayreville High School risking suspension while other students attended a gathering in the school auditorium, Schuck reported.

Rodriguez said she was disappointed in her fellow students.

“If you were gonna come outside in the first place, you should have still came outside. Just because you didn’t want to have these consequences and stuff, just stay inside, you should have came outside and proven them wrong,” she said.

Officials said suspension of up to two days would be a possibility for Sayreville students who walked out at 10 a.m. like tens-of-thousands of other students across the country. The message was reinforced by the school’s principal who took to the PA system to remind students that a walkout would be met with consequences.

Sophomore Rosa Rodriquez the only student to walk out of Sayreville HS this morning #nationalwalkout Under threat of suspension several hundred others allowed to attend gathering in school auditorium #1010wins pic.twitter.com/cgnom5e2sZ — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) March 14, 2018

Rosa’s story was getting noticed on Twitter.

One student walks out after NJ high school threatens to suspend any protesters https://t.co/BdO6ksG7fi pic.twitter.com/GV1VO3gVDV — The Hill (@thehill) March 14, 2018

Parent Nancy Dias said even her 6th grade son wanted to protest, but was told he couldn’t, even if parents are there to chaperone them.

“That way our kids are safe, that way they still get the opportunity to be engaged, ask questions. And the school district sent me an email saying ‘thank you, they would not even entertain that.’ It’s very disheartening,” she said.

The nationwide walkouts are the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 in Florida.

