By Scott T. Sterling

Dua Lipa has been forced to cancel a pair of shows opening for Bruno Mars on his current tour of Australia and New Zealand to have emergency dental surgery.

Lipa will now miss her previously scheduled gigs on March 14-15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

“I’m so sorry to have to cancel some of my support shows with Bruno Mars,” the singer shared on Twitter this morning (March 14). “I’ve been performing with an awful pain due to my wisdom teeth and as advised by my dentist and oral surgeon I have had to have them imminently removed.”

“I have been enjoying this tour so much and I’m so upset that life has gotten in the way but hopefully I’ll have a speedy recovery and make it back as soon as possible,” she added. “Thank you for your understanding.”

Hopefully, Lipa will be back in action with the tour hits Sydney, Australia, for a series of shows with Mars that kick off on March 17.