By Robyn Collins

K-Pop sensation BTS are inviting fans behind the scenes of their 2017 Wings Tour with a new documentary series.

The first of eight episodes of BTS: Burn The Stage will premiere March 28 and will be available for free on the band’s YouTube channel. The remaining seven shows will only be available to YouTube Red subscribers.

In a press release, the show is described as “an intimate eyewitness account of their star-making, sold-out world tour,” and a “personal portrayal dedicated to each other and to their fans across the globe. It celebrates the triumph of their friendship as they overcome hardships together, and shows their growth and hard work as BTS continues on the path to grow into pioneering artists of worldwide renown.”

BTS: Burn The Stage follows the band on its 300-day, 20-city tour across Asia, South America, and the United States.