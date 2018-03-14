Photo: PA Images / Sipa USA

By Jon Wiederhorn

Brian Eno is getting ready to release a giant box set of music he wrote for installations between 1986 and now. Music For Installations, which comes out on May 4, will be available in six-CD and nine-LP configurations.

All of the material in the set will be new, rare or previously unreleased. Music for the project was originally featured at the Venice Biennale, the Marble Palace in St. Petersburg, Ritan Park in Beijing, the Sydney Opera House and the Astana Expo in Kazakhstan, and more, reports Spin.

Both versions will include A 64-page booklet and photographs from the original exhibitions.

In addition to releasing Music For Installations, Eno and My Bloody Valentine frontman Kevin Shields will drop a 12″ of their previously released collaboration “Only Once Away My Son” on Record Store Day.