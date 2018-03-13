Filed Under:Thomas Rhett
Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Thomas Rhett’s exceedingly cute family is making the most of the cold winter months.

Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, has sent the adorable meter into overdrive with a new photo of their girls, Willa Gray and Ada James, dressed for a day outdoors in matching outfits.

My little snow bunnies are ready to play!,” Akins captioned the post that’s so sweet you’ll need a glass of milk to go with it.

Catch a serious sugar high by taking a peek at the post below.

My little snow bunnies are ready to play! ❄️🐰💗❄️🐰💗❄️

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

