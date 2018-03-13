Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Selena Gomez has expanded her partnership with Coach. The brand’s celebrity representative has already designed bags for the company, and now a fall clothing line is in the works.

Gomez is working with Creative Director Stuart Vevers on a collection that will include jackets, leather goods, and accessories.

“I am so excited to be working with Coach again,” Selena said in a press release. “Getting to create my own collection with Stuart has been such a fun process, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have been working on over the past several months.”

The singer shared a preview of the line on Instagram, posting a photo of a beautiful pink, lacy blouse and hinting that there’s much more to come.

“Fam, my second collection for @coach is going to include clothes!” she captioned the photo. “So grateful I got to work on this with @stuartvevers. Can’t wait to show you this fall.”