By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

It seems no one is safe from IRS scammers, not even the police!

Officer Stief of the Midland Police Department in Texas says that he received a call from someone pretending to be the IRS. The person on the phone told the cop that he owed money and if he didn’t pay he would be arrested.

The phony caller even tried to convince him to get an Apple Card worth the amount, rather than mailing in a check.

In a video posted on Facebook highlighting the often overlooked fact that tax season is also scam season, the department says Officer Stief “was on the phone for over 30 minutes with six different ‘IRS’ representatives. He just wanted to know how to not get arrested!”

While the video is hysterical, the department wants to remind citizens that the IRS will always contact you by mail first before calling, and they’ll never ask for debit cards, wire transfers, or cashier’s checks… or Apple Cards!