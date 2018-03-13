Filed Under:Maren Morris
By Scott T. Sterling

Maren Morris’ budding family has just welcomed its newest member: an adorable bulldog puppy named Pancake.

Morris showed off her cute little bundle of joy on social media, revealing that the puppy was a gift from a fellow country music star’s mama.

“Pancake has entered the residence,” Morris shared on Instagram with a photo of the puppy. “Wanna thank Jon Pardi’s mom for this bundle of love.”

See the exceedingly sweet photo of Maren and Pancake below. Awww.

